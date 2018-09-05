Bus en route to Jana Balaya attacked at Hali-Ela

A bus which was set to be participating at the ‘Jana Balaya’ protest rally by the Joint Opposition has, reportedly, suffered an attack.

The incident has occurred at around 5.45 am this morning (05) in Bogahamadiththa, Hali-Ela.

Followers of MP Dilan Perera had been assembling people in to the bus to attend the rally when a cab without a number plate had attacked them, according to one of its organizers, Pathmalatha.

Hali-Ela police is conducting investigations regarding the incident.