Final decision on how Jana Balaya will reach Colombo at 1pm

A final decision regarding the details of the ‘Jana Balaya’ rally will be declared at around 1 pm today (05) following a discussion among the members of the Joint Opposition and the Organizing Committee of the rally.

The discussion will commence at 11 am this morning at the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence.

So far, details of the venues and the route through which the protestors will reach Colombo have not yet been revealed to the public.

Meanwhile, nearly 5000 additional police officers have been deployed to police station around Colombo to ensure the security of their respective police divisions.

Police had stated that they would take necessary action against any inconveniences caused to the public by the rally.

Reportedly, the decision has been made at the Cabinet meeting held with President Maithripala Sirisena, yesterday (04).