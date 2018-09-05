Van driver assaults 12 year old over decorative light bulb

September 5, 2018   11:28 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A van driver who had assaulted a 12 year old student of a school near Naththandiya town has been arrested by Marawila Police Headquarters officers today (05).

The said student had removed one light bulb from a string of lights which had been hung inside the van for decorative purposes, which had angered the driver. The provoked van driver had the proceeded to assault the student.

The 7th grader from Gadolkelewatta area in Naththandiya had been admitted to Marawila Base Hospital following the assault.

On the complaint made by the parents of the student, the police have arrested the van driver residing in Dankotuwa.

Marawila Police Headquarters are conducing further investigations on the matter.

