Jana Balaya Colombata: Main rally at Lake House Roundabout

September 5, 2018   11:55 am

The Joint Opposition has decided to stage the main public rally of its protest campaign “Jana Balaya Colombata” at the Lake House Roundabout in Colombo.

The decision was taken by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the organising committee of the rally, a short while ago.

Accordingly the ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’ public rally is scheduled to commence at 2.00pm today (5) while former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be joining the rally at around 3.00pm from near the Bodhi Tree in Colombo Fort.

 

