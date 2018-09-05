Sri Lankan rupee hits record low

Sri Lankan rupee hits record low

September 5, 2018   12:22 pm

-

The Sri Lankan rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday with the selling price of the US Dollar reaching 163.3676 for the first time in the country’s history.

The buying price has been recorded as 160.1636 according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This is considered as the first time in history that the selling and buying prices of the US Dollar have surpassed the 160 and 163 marks respectively.

This marks the 12th straight session of setting fresh record lows by the Sri Lankan rupee.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories