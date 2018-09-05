700 buses set off from Kurunegala for Jana Balaya rally

Seven hundred buses representing the Kurunegala district have already left for Colombo carrying participants to the ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’ protest rally, which is planned to be held this evening (05), according to former Minister Jayarathne Herath.

Kurunegala is the district represented by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and populated by the most affected people, he added.

Former Minister further stated that they intend to bring the largest number of participants for the protest rally from the Kurunegala district.