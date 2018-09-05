Public around country assemble for Jana Balaya

The ‘Jana Balaya’ protest rally of the Joint Opposition is set to be commenced from 2 pm today (05).

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will be joining the rally from near the Bo tree in Fort.

Reportedly, buses from outskirts of Colombo are arriving in Colombo with public to join the Jana Balaya rally.

Meanwhile, less traffic and deserted roads were observed this morning, despite it being a workday.

Police protection has been installed in the areas surrounding the Temple Trees and the Colombo Special High Court, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Central Province Councilman Gunathilake Rajapaksa stated that 186 buses departed from Kandy and they will reach Colombo via the Kurunegala route.

Thirty-five buses from Matale had, reportedly, left to join the rally in Colombo.

Northern Province too had seen 18 buses departing to join the Jana Balaya rally.

However, there has been no report of a traffic jam or unrest happening in Colombo so far.