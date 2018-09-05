Govt did not sell off state property  Daya Gamage

Despite the allegations directed by the opposition, the government has not sold off any state property, says Social Welfare and Primary Industries Minister Daya Gamage.

He stated this addressing an event held in Homagama yesterday (04).

The incumbent government has retrieved the valuable lands that had been given to foreign countries by the previous government, according to the Minister.

Hambantota Port and Mattala Airport have been built on loan agreements by the previous government, hence ownership of these properties would be taken over by foreign countries if the loans could not be paid off, the Minister further said.