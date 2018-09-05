Support of UNP & JVP trade unions for Jana Balaya  Semasinghe

The support of the trade unions affiliated with the United national Party (UNP) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has also been rendered to the ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’ protest rally, according to MP Shehan Semasinghe.

There is no intention to inconvenience the public through this protest rally, however causing inconvenience to the President and Prime Minister cannot be avoided, he added speaking to media today (5).

People from all over the country will arrive in Colombo and make it a sleepless city today, Semasinghe further stated.