South Asian coordination center in SL to strengthen drug law enforcement

September 5, 2018   02:53 pm

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to establish a coordination centre of the Strengthen Drug Law Enforcement Capacities in South Asia Project, in Sri Lanka.

The proposal presented by Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Minister of Public Administration, Management and Law and Order, was approved at the cabinet meeting held yesterday (04).

This project will be implemented by the South Asian Regional Office of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime.

Accordingly, Memorandums of Understanding will be signed between India, Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, as the member countries of this project.

