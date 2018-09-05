LIVE: Jana Balaya Colambata kicks off

-

4.31 p.m. - Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa joins the Joint Opposition rally at Pettah.

4.06 p.m. - Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined the prtest march from near the Bodhi Tree in Pettah.

3.34 p.m. - Severe traffic congestion reported in several parts of Colombo including the road from Technical Junction, Maradana towards Pettah and Darley Road from Ibbanwala Junction.

The massive protest campaign organised by the Joint Opposition against the government commenced from various points with large numbers of supporters marching towards Colombo.

The main protest rally of the movement which titled ‘Jana Balaya Colambata’ is scheduled to be held at Lake House Roundabout.

Ada Derana reporter said that a large number of protesters commenced their march from Pettah resulting in severe traffic congestion from Technical Junction onwards.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa are expected to join the protest march from near the Bodhi Tree in Fort.

Meanwhile representatives of the Joint Opposition say that hundreds of buses and converging on Colombo carrying supporters from outstation areas.

Special security arraignments have been made in certain areas including Temple Trees and near the Special High Court as precautionary measures.

Police said that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Galle Road from Kollupitiya and Ceramic junctions due to the protest.