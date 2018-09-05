JO using public as shield to fulfill narrow objectives  Akila

The Joint Opposition (JO) is using the country’s masses as a ‘shield’ to evade the allegations against them, says the General Secretary of UNP Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

He stated this today (05) at a press conference held at the UNP Headquarters Sirikotha.

The United National Party (UNP) also had protest rallies in the past, but with a certain purpose, he added.

However, the JO does not have a common purpose for this protest rally and it has made the public into a shied to conceal the allegations against the leaders of the opposition and its members, said the Minister.

The Joint Opposition is manipulating the public, just as the LTTE organization did back then, the Minister added.

He further stated that the government cannot be toppled by such protest rallies.