Govt. is panicking due to Jana Balaya  Namal

The government has panicked because of the Jana Balaya protest rally of the Joint Opposition and has summoned officers from all the police stations in the country, said MP Namal Rajapaksa.

MP stated this attending the Jana Balaya rally currently being held in Colombo.

A vast crowd will arrive in Colombo today despite any obstructions that come in their way, says MP Rajapaksa.

With the arrival of JO leaders in Colombo, Satyagraha will also be commenced along with the rally, according to him.

Public in the country will not be deceived by the boasting of the government anymore and the government should understand the reason behind the public arriving in Colombo, MP further stated.