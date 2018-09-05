Sil Cloth case: Appeals to be taken up on Oct. 10

The Court of Appeal has set a date to take up the appeals submitted by former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga and former Director General of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), Anusha Palpita, who have been sentenced over ‘Sil Cloth’ case.

Accordingly, the Appeals Court has ordered to take up the appeals in October 10, said Ada Derana reporter.

When the appeals were taken up for hearing, the defense counsels informed the court that they have not yet received many of the documents related to the case, hence sought for an order instructing the Attorney General to send the documents to them.

Accepting the request, the court issued an order to the Attorney General to send the related documents over to the defense counsels.

Lalith Weeratunga and Anusha Palpita had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and charged a penalty of Rs 5 million for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 650 million of state funds to distribute ‘Sil cloths’ to people during the presidential election campaign in 2015.

The Appeals Court later released the two defendants on bail, after they had appealed the verdict.