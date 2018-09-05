Amidst all the commotion in Colombo as a result of the Joint Opposition protest rally ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’, President Maithripala Sirisena was observed taking some time off his hectic schedule to read the newspapers in a relaxed manner in the Parliament library, today (05).

President Sirisena had arrived at the Parliament today, to attend a ceremony held by the Committee on Public Accounts to appreciate State Institutions.

Reportedly, 101 state institutions were awarded for their service at the event, where, state institutions were awarded with gold trophies, 21 institutions were awarded silver trophies and 40 institutions were awarded with certificates.

This evaluation was carried out with information collected from 837 state institutions island-wide through computer networking systems of the Parliament relating to the 2016 Fiscal Year.