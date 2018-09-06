Jana Balaya Colombata concludes; all roads clear

September 6, 2018   05:58 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Jana Balaya protest rally organized by the Joint Opposition which assembled masses to Colombo yesterday (05), has now concluded.

The leaders of the Joint Opposition who were at the Lake House Roundabout have decided to conclude the protest following a discussion held last midnight.

Accordingly, the protesters have left Colombo and the roads are cleared for use without interruption, said Ada Derana reporter.

A Satyagraha was also launched by the Jana Balaya protestors yesterday, alongside the protest.

