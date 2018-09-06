Sri Lanka declared measles free by WHO

September 6, 2018   08:26 am

Sri Lanka has been declared as a Rubella-free country by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health said.

WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh presented the certificate declaring Sri Lanka as a Rubella-free country to Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne at the WHO South-East Asia Regional Conference held in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.

The WHO Regional Director pointed out that Sri Lanka was declared as Malaria-free country in 2015, Filaria-free country in 2016 and Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus (MNT) -free country in 2017 by the WHO.

She said that the declaration of Sri Lanka as a Rubella-free-country was another landmark for the healthcare services in 2018.

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that every year Sri Lanka eliminates a disease and the Sri Lankan leadership in health services is a big support for the achievements.

Meanwhile Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh was nominated for a second five-year term as Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.

Dr. Khetrapal Singh’s candidature was unopposed, as the 11 Member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region met at the ongoing Regional Committee session to elect the next Regional Director.

