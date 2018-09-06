Government says Jana Balaya is huge failure

‘Jana Balaya Colombata’ protest rally organized by the Joint Opposition (JO) was unable to get the support of the general public in the country, says State Minister Ajith P. Perera.

JO secured the participation of the masses only with the promise of various privileges, according to State Minister.

He stated this yesterday (05) at a press conference held at the Department of Government Information.

Joining the press conference, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said that the protest rally organized by the JO is a huge failure.

The cause of this protest rally is an issue related to the leadership of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), said State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene.