Jana Balaya cleans up after rally

Jana Balaya cleans up after rally

September 6, 2018   10:01 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Following the Jana Balaya protest held yesterday (05), the protestors have been observed to be cleaning the area alongside the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) workers.

The Joint Opposition protest rally ‘Jana Balaya’ concluded last midnight following a discussion held among the JO leaders who were at the Lake House Roundabout.

Protestors have assisted CMC workers by gathering the trash collected after the rally in to piles alongside the roads of the area.

MP Namal Rajapaksa was also seen helping out the protestors by collecting trash in to garbage bags.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories