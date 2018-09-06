Jana Balaya cleans up after rally

Following the Jana Balaya protest held yesterday (05), the protestors have been observed to be cleaning the area alongside the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) workers.

The Joint Opposition protest rally ‘Jana Balaya’ concluded last midnight following a discussion held among the JO leaders who were at the Lake House Roundabout.

Protestors have assisted CMC workers by gathering the trash collected after the rally in to piles alongside the roads of the area.

MP Namal Rajapaksa was also seen helping out the protestors by collecting trash in to garbage bags.