Lack of quorum adjourns parliament

September 6, 2018   10:33 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Parliament has been adjourned until next morning (07) due to a lack of quorum.

Accordingly, the parliament will next assemble at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (6).

When the parliament session had commenced this morning, less than twenty members were reportedly present and therefore the Parliament was adjourned.

The UNP MPs were reportedly absent due to the 72nd anniversary celebrations of the United National Party (UNP) currently underway at the party headquarters - Sirikotha.

 

