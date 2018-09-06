PNB intercepts over 15 million Tramadol pills en route to Libya

September 6, 2018   10:53 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) has detected a container at the Colombo Harbor containing high-dose Tramadol pills.

Police have found 585 boxes of 225g Tramadol pills holding over 15 million tablets, stated the Media Spokesperson.

The value of the pills has not yet been estimated, according to the police.

This container has been en route to Libya from India, preliminary investigations revealed.

The container is currently under the custody of Sri Lanka Customs and no suspects have been arrested regarding the discovery.

The PNB is conducting further investigations on the matter.

