Person arrested with firearm, Hakka Patas and cannabis

A person has been arrested with a locally manufactured firearm in Rikillagaskada area, Hanguranketha based on a tip-off received by the Hanguranketha Police.

Along with the firearm, the suspect has been in the possession of 15 empty shells used in the firearm and 360 lead balls used fill those shells.

Police have also found a ‘Hakka Patas’ which is a crude home-made explosive used for killing wild elephants, gun powder used for ‘Hakka Patas’ and 1 kg of cannabis with the suspect.

The suspect will be presented at the Walapane Magistrate’s Court today (06) and Hanguranketha Police are conducting further investigations.