Father of three dies during Jana Balaya rally

A participant of the Jana Balaya protest rally, organized by the Joint Opposition, had died yesterday (05), according to Ada Derana reporter.

The 39-year-old deceased has been identified as Jagath Wimalasuriya, a resident of Kudagama area in Hatton and a father of three.

Reportedly, he had been employed as a conductor of a private bus plying the Hatton-Colombo route.

The deceased had arrived in Colombo with some of his friends to take part in the protest rally yesterday, and parked the bus in Maligawatta area.

While marching en route to the Lake House Roundabout along with the rally, Wimalasuriya had complained that he was not feeling well and would return to his bus, according to one of his friends.

When the group had returned to the bus at around 6.15 p.m. yesterday (05), they had found the body of the deceased on a seat.

The wife of the deceased is currently working as a housekeeper in a foreign country and reportedly the deceased is the father of two sons and a five-year-old daughter.

The body has been placed at the General Hospital in Colombo and the postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today (06).