Sixty-five children hospitalized after food poisoning

Sixty-five children hospitalized after food poisoning

September 6, 2018   12:38 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Twenty of the sixty-five children, who were hospitalized due to food poisoning yesterday (05), still remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Reportedly, a religious institute non-governmental organization had distributed food among 160 children from the Templestowe Estates in Watawala Police division, which had caused an allergic reaction.

Subsequently, 65 children of ages 1 to 12 have been admitted to hospitals from 7 pm to 10 pm last night as they showed symptoms of throwing-up, fainting, and diarrhea.

Three children whose cases were severe had been then transferred to the Nawalapitiya Base Hospital while 10 boys and 7 girls are still receiving treatment at the Watawala District Hospital, stated District Medical Officer Dr. Sanath Perera.

The relevant religious institute conducts after school classes and provides lunch, for the children in the estate daily; and yesterday, the children had been given a chicken dish with rice, according to the parents of the hospitalized children.

Police and Public Health Inspectors both have commenced extensive investigations on the incident, separately.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories