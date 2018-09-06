Sixty-five children hospitalized after food poisoning

Twenty of the sixty-five children, who were hospitalized due to food poisoning yesterday (05), still remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Reportedly, a religious institute non-governmental organization had distributed food among 160 children from the Templestowe Estates in Watawala Police division, which had caused an allergic reaction.

Subsequently, 65 children of ages 1 to 12 have been admitted to hospitals from 7 pm to 10 pm last night as they showed symptoms of throwing-up, fainting, and diarrhea.

Three children whose cases were severe had been then transferred to the Nawalapitiya Base Hospital while 10 boys and 7 girls are still receiving treatment at the Watawala District Hospital, stated District Medical Officer Dr. Sanath Perera.

The relevant religious institute conducts after school classes and provides lunch, for the children in the estate daily; and yesterday, the children had been given a chicken dish with rice, according to the parents of the hospitalized children.

Police and Public Health Inspectors both have commenced extensive investigations on the incident, separately.