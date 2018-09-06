Deadline to file appeals for electoral register ends

Deadline to file appeals for electoral register ends

September 6, 2018   01:00 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The time period given to present amendments to the Electoral Register of 2018 concludes from today (06), said the Elections Commissions.

No revisions for this year will be accepted after today, however the general public can still file appeals and objections for the electoral register within the day, according to the Additional Elections Commissioner M.M. Mohamed.

Accordingly, enquiries regarding the submitted appeals and objections are planned to be conducted on Divisional Secretariat levels from tomorrow (07).

The electoral registers will be certified within the first two weeks of October, following the conclusion of considering the appeals and objections, said the Additional Elections Commissioner.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories