Deadline to file appeals for electoral register ends

The time period given to present amendments to the Electoral Register of 2018 concludes from today (06), said the Elections Commissions.

No revisions for this year will be accepted after today, however the general public can still file appeals and objections for the electoral register within the day, according to the Additional Elections Commissioner M.M. Mohamed.

Accordingly, enquiries regarding the submitted appeals and objections are planned to be conducted on Divisional Secretariat levels from tomorrow (07).

The electoral registers will be certified within the first two weeks of October, following the conclusion of considering the appeals and objections, said the Additional Elections Commissioner.