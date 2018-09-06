Four new envoys present credentials to President
September 6, 2018 01:49 pm
Four new ambassadors and high commissioners to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House, Colombo, today (06), stated President’s Media Division.
The envoys are:
Mr. Hanspeter Mock – Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation
Mr.Giovanni Rene Castillo Polanco – Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala
Mr.Judith Kang’oma Kapijimpanga – High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia
Mr.Tan Yang Thai – High Commissioner of Malaysia