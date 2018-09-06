Four new envoys present credentials to President

September 6, 2018   01:49 pm

Four new ambassadors and high commissioners to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House, Colombo, today (06), stated President’s Media Division.

The envoys are:

Mr. Hanspeter Mock           –  Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation

Mr.Giovanni Rene Castillo Polanco – Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala

Mr.Judith Kang’oma Kapijimpanga – High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia

Mr.Tan Yang Thai            – High Commissioner of Malaysia

