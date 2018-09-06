Attempt to smuggle out foreign currency worth over Rs 3.7 mn fails

September 6, 2018   02:30 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Woman trying to smuggle out a haul foreign currency to India has been apprehended by Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The 60 year old from Negombo area had been arrested early this morning (06).

The value of the apprehended haul of foreign currency is over Rs 3.7 million, according to Customs officials.

The customs officials have found a stock US Dollars and Swiss Francs hidden inside her luggage.

Further investigations are conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.

