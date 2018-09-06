Youth critically injured in landmine explosion dies

The youth who was critically injured in a landmine explosion during demining activities on Mallavi Road in Maankulam, Mullaitivu, hadsuccumbed to injuries last evening (05) while receiving medical treatment at Vavuniya Hospital.

The deceased, a 25-year-old youth named R. Nitharshan, was admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital on September 03 after sustaining critical injuries in the landmine explosion.

The wife of the deceased has also been admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital following a suicide attempt due to the unbearable grief caused by the death of her husband, and is in a critical condition, said Vavuniya police.

Another youth (28), named Pathmanathan Dileepan, who had engaged in demining activities with the aforesaid deceased youth, died on the spot due to the explosion.

The two deceased youths had been attached to a demining NGO by the name of Devlon Assistance for Social Harmony (DASH).

Maankulam and Vavuniya police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.