Pregnant doctor dies, husband and child hospitalised after fire breaks out at home

A fire occurred in a two-storied house in Boralesgamuwa-Bellanwila has brought death to a pregnant lady doctor.

The husband of the doctor and a 5 year old boy had also been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The deceased is a 37 year old named Vidarshi Dias who had left her service at Horana State Hospital.

The injured husband is also an eye specialist doctor at Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

The fire had occurred at around 1.25 pm this afternoon (06).

The cause of fire has not yet been revealed and Boralesgamuwa Police is conducting further investigations.