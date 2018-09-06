Gold chain robbers caught on CCTV

September 6, 2018   04:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two persons snatching gold chains from women in Kahathuduwa, Maharagama, Kottawa and Boralesgamuwa police divisions have been caught on camera while committing a robbery.

The 2 robbers had been arrested by the police with several stolen gold chains worth Rs 1 million in their possession.

The suspects have committed these crimes using a motor cycle, where one person would snatch the chain from a woman’s neck and then flee in the motorcycle together.

The robbery caught on a CCTV camera had occurred at Mattegoda area.

