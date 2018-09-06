Use water sparingly during this dry weather  Water Board

September 6, 2018   05:33 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

National Water Supply and Drainage Board request the public use water sparingly due to the prevailing dry weather condition.

The average water consumption of people has also increased dramatically due to dry weather observed the Water Board.

Although adequate water is supplied to the public through the distribution pipeline system, water supply to certain high areas in Colombo District has been obstructed, informed the Water Board.

Therefore, the Water Board requests the public to limit the use of refined tap water for activities such as washing cars, gardening, swimming pool maintenance, etc. apart from normal consumption needs.

