Court reissues summons on Ravi Karunanayake

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court reissued summons to MP Ravi Karunanayake to appear before the court on November 16, to testify on the case filed against the former General Manager of Sathosa Wimal Perera for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 5 million to the state.

Accepting a request made by the Bribery Commission, the Colombo Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake issued summons to former Minister of Trade and Commerce Ravi Karunanayake to appear before the court to testify as witnesses of the case against Wimal Perera.

The Colombo Magistrate also issued summons to the former Chairman of Sathosa Lal Wickrematunga, who has been named as a witness of the case, to appear before the court on November 16.

The case had been filed by the Bribery Commission against the former General Manager of Sathosa, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 5 million to the government when purchasing a stock of rice to Sathosa in 2002.