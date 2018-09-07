Rathana Theros suspicions on Sri Lanka-Singapore FTA

September 7, 2018   09:59 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The manner of signing the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) has shown the government’s anti-democratic stance, says Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero.

According to him, there are suspicions surrounding the claims that the FTA was approved by the Cabinet.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero made these comments at a press conference organized by the “Rata Surakina Jana Pawura” organization.

Joining the press conference, Dr Haritha Aluthge stated that a petition will be handed over to the President on September 20.

