-

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that unfortunately due to an incorrect opinion regarding the country’s war against terrorism in the international community, Sri Lanka was not able to give a host of lessons to the world on ending war and the post-war development activities of the military.

“I regret that due to the individuals who gave such incorrect opinions, the world lost a good opportunity,” he said, speaking during the launch of the novel titled ‘Kadol Eththu’ authored by Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne in Colombo on Thursday (6).

Rajapaksa also spoke about the reason why the former government appointed several retired military officers as Sri Lankan envoys to foreign nations.

“Some people asked me why military officers are appointed to diplomatic positions abroad. But I am proud to say that not only did we appoint them to appreciate their service, I can say without any fear that they were able to carry out a better service in the foreign service than the others,” he said.