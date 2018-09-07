Illicit liquor distillery raided in Gal Amuna

An individual has been arrested in Gal Amuna area in Mahawewa by the Marawila police along with the equipment used for distilling illicit liquor.

The raid has been carried out following a tip-off received by Marawila Inspector of Police S.P. Edirisinghe.

Reportedly, the suspect had used biscuit powder to prevent the smell of gas getting out when manufacturing the illicit liquor and the waste had been channeled to a cesspool through pipes.

The police have seized 360 drams of illicit liqour, 6280 drams of Goda used for manufacturing it, 01 copper coil, 01 gas cooker and a gas cylinder at the distillery.

The suspect and the haul are scheduled to be produced at the Marawila District Court.