Police probe suspicious death after body found in Welikanda

The body of a person who had died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered today (07) in a thicket of scrub and trees at Kudaoya, Welikanda.

The deceased has been identified as a 61-year-old father of three named N.P. Piyarathne, who had been residing in Aselapura area, according to Welikanda police.

A son of the deceased had filed a complaint at Welikanda police three days ago, regarding the disappearance of his father.

The body had been discovered by the son and his friends, while searching through the scrub in Kudaoya.

The mobile phone and pair of slippers that had been worn by the deceased, were found in the close proximity to the body, said the police.

The police consider the death to be suspicious, as several blood stains were discovered around one eye of the deceased.

Welikanda police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.