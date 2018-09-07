Inmate launches protest at Batticaloa prison

An inmate of the Batticaloa Prison had launched a protest on the roof of the prison last evening (06), after slashing his hand using a shaving blade.

He has demanded the Valaichchenai Police to release him on bail, according to Ada Derana reporter.

However, the prison officers later proceeded to bring the protesting inmate down from the roof and placed him back in remand custody this morning (07).

The protesting inmate is reportedly a resident of Trincomalee and had been remanded for allegedly molesting a woman.