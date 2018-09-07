JO accuses UNP MP of poisoning milk packets given to supporters

September 7, 2018   04:38 pm

The Joint Opposition today accused a Parliamentarian of the United National Party (UNP) of ‘poisoning’ the milk packets given to their supporters at the ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’ rally on Wednesday.

MP Mujibur Rahman is behind the incident of group of participants of Jana Balaya being hospitalized due to food poisoning after consuming milk packets, which had been distributed at the rally, claimed MP Shehan Semasinghe.

A group of unidentified persons had passed on ‘poisoned’ milk packets to several protestors at the Jana Balaya rally, he said during a press conference held in Colombo.

Further commenting, MP Semasinghe said that he strongly deplored causing harm of that sort to the famished masses that had joined the rally.

It was reported that MP Mujibur Rahuman has responded to this allegation against him at the parliament today.

 

