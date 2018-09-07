Four schools to stay closed for A/L paper marking

-

Phase two of the 2018 Advanced Level examination paper marking will be conducted from 11th to 24th September, the Department of Examinations stated.

Accordingly, 24 schools are slated to be used for paper marking.

Four schools will remain completely closed while only part of other schools will stay closed during the phase two of paper marking process, according to Examinations Commissioner Sanath Pujitha.

Ananda College Colombo, Gurulugomi Maha Vidyalaya Kalutara, Sudharma Maha Vidyalaya Galle and St. Servatius College Matara, which will remain completely closed during the aforesaid time period, will only reopen on September 25.