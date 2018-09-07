AG orders to file case against Vijayakala in Appeals Court
September 7, 2018 06:49 pm
Attorney General advises IGP to file a case in Court of Appeal against MP Vijayakala Maheswaran over her statement on the LTTE.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.