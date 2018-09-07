Trio of Indian Navy ships arrive at Trincomalee harbour

-

A trio of Indian Navy ships; INS Sumitra, INS Kirch and INS Kora Divh arrived at the port of Trincomalee today (07) to attend the Sri Lanka Navy-Indian Navy joint exercise, SLINEX-2018, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the Indian vessels in accordance with naval traditions upon their arrival.

Subsequently, the Commanding Officers of INS Sumitra and Kirch; Commander Sathya guru and Commander Robin Chakravorty called on the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe.

They held a cordial discussion and it was followed by an exchange of mementoes as well.

INS Sumitra is a 105.3m long and 12.9m wide, Saryu class patrol vessel manned by a crew of 230.

INS Kirch is a 91.1m long and 10.5m wide Kora-class corvette with a crew of 230.

The remaining ship, INS Kora Divh is measured 48.9m in length and 7.5m in width. There is 175 naval personnel onboard INS Kora Divh.

Meanwhile, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, Rear Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who is currently in Sri Lanka to attend SLINEX-2018, met Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters and Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Rear Admiral Ananda Guruge at his office.

The ensuing cordial discussions among them culminated with an exchange of mementoes. The occasion was also attended by the Defense Advisor to the High Commission of India, Captain Ashok Rao.