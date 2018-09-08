Maharagama UC employees withdraw from duties over assault on 4 employees

All employees of Maharagama Urban Council have withdrawn from their duties objecting the alleged assault on four UC employees by its Chairman Tiraj Piyaratne.

The Chairman had received a tip-off regarding the four workers, that they had been consuming alcohol at a restaurant during their night shift, and assaulted them after summoning the four workers the urban council, according to urban council employees.

It was reported that the assaulted employees have been admitted to the Homagama Hospital for medical treatments.

However, Maharagama UC Chairman Tiraj Piyaratne denied assault allegations, claiming that he only admonished the four employees.