Thirty-five boats gutted in fire in Serunuwara

September 7, 2018   11:02 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Thirty-five boats, belonging to 26 individuals, have been torched in Neelapola sand mining port that is connected to Mahaweli River in Serunuwara.

Police Emergency Service had been informed this morning (07) of the inflaming boats and preliminary police investigations have revealed that a certain group of individuals had set fire to the boats.

Information regarding the persons responsible for the incident has not yet been uncovered.

Serunuwara Police is conducting further investigations in search of the suspects.

