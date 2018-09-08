New UN Resident Co-ordinator meets the President

September 8, 2018   08:05 am

The newly-appointed Resident Co-ordinator for the United Nations in Sri Lanka Ms. Hanna Singer called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s residence.

President Sirisena thanked the UN Resident Co-ordinator for the support extended over a long period of time for the development programmes of Sri Lanka.

Ms Singer assured the President that she would explore the possibility of widening the assistance while continue the ongoing programmes, the PMD reported.

