Youth killed in hit-and-run at Thalawathugoda

A 27-year-old youth died while another was critically wounded following a collision involving two motorcycles and a car near Thalawathugoda on the Kottawa - Borella road.

A car traveling from Pannipitiya to Thalawathugoda had collided with a motorcycle heading in the same direction before toppling and hitting another motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider and pillion rider were both admitted to the Homagama Hospital with critical injuries following the accident, however one of them had succumbed to injuries afterwards.

The deceased is a resident of Polwaththa in Pannipitiya.

The driver of the car had reportedly fled the scene following the crash while Maharagama Police is conducting further investigations.