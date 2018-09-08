Youth killed in hit-and-run at Thalawathugoda

Youth killed in hit-and-run at Thalawathugoda

September 8, 2018   11:48 am

-

A 27-year-old youth died while another was critically wounded following a collision involving two motorcycles and a car near Thalawathugoda on the Kottawa - Borella road.

A car traveling from Pannipitiya to Thalawathugoda had collided with a motorcycle heading in the same direction before toppling and hitting another motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider and pillion rider were both admitted to the Homagama Hospital with critical injuries following the accident, however one of them had succumbed to injuries afterwards.

The deceased is a resident of Polwaththa in Pannipitiya.

The driver of the car had reportedly fled the scene following the crash while Maharagama Police is conducting further investigations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories