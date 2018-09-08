Two hospitalised after elephant attacks three-wheeler

-

Two persons were wounded and hospitalised after a wild elephant attacked the three-wheeler they were traveling in at Menikdeniya in Welikanda this morning (8).

Ada Derana reporter said that the incident has occurred at around 7.00am today when a 52-year-old man, his daughter (27) and son (15) were traveling towards Embilipitiya.

The teenage boy had managed to flee and save himself as the elephant suddenly attacked the three-wheeler, however his father and sister were still stuck inside the vehicle.

They were both later rescued by residents in the area and admitted to the Welikanda Hospital.

It has been reported that the three-wheeler had been damaged to such an extent that the woman was stuck inside the vehicle for around half an hour.