Gold biscuits worth Rs 20.8 million seized at BIA

-

A Sri Lankan national has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 31 gold biscuits into the country.

The 37-year-old resident of Hatton had arrived from Chennai at 8.30am this morning (8).

He was apprehended by Customs Officers attached to the arrival terminal of the airport with 31 gold biscuits weighing 3.191 kg valued at Rs 20,800,000 which had been concealed in his undergarments and shoes.

Further investigations are being carried out by Sri Lanka Customs.