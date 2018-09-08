Sri Lanka into final of Asian Netball Championships

-

Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong 55- 46 in the semi-finals of the Asian Netball Championships to reach the finals.

Hong Kong took on the undefeated Sri Lanka in the semi-finals in Singapore on Saturday for a place in the final, with the top two teams in the tournament booking their ticket to next year’s World Cup in Liverpool.

Hong Kong faced an enormous task with towering 2.08-metre goal shooter Tharjini Sivalingam standing in their way at the Asian Netball Championships.

Hong Kong were no match for Sri Lanka and Sivalingam on Thursday, going down 71-48, but a historic 50-49 win over arch-rivals Singapore on Wednesday saw Hong Kong take some confidence into Saturday’s showdown.

Hong Kong battled hard against Sri Lanka and stayed within reach for much of the first half, but were no match for their powerful opponents after the break.

Sri Lanka remain the only undefeated team in the M1 Asian Netball Championships following their 62-59 win over Malaysia.

Meanwhile Singapore will look to bounce back against causeway rivals Malaysia in the final game of the day at 7pm.