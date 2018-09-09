Navy welcomes Kri Sultan Hasanuddin from Indonesia

Navy welcomes Kri Sultan Hasanuddin from Indonesia

September 9, 2018   09:33 am

-

The Indonesian Naval Ship ‘Kri Sultan Hasanuddin’ arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit yesterday (08), stated the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was welcomed by the Navy in accordance with naval customs, upon her arrival. A group of officials from the Embassy of Indonesia in Colombo was also present on the occasion.

Subsequently, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander Cecep Hidayat together with accompanying officials called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and held a cordial discussion. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark this occasion.

The ship’s crew which includes 120 members is scheduled to take part in several friendly sporting events and other programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, during their 3 day official visit in Sri Lanka. The ship ‘Kri Sultan Hasanuddin’ is due to set sail for its next port of call from the Colombo harbour on 10th of this month.

