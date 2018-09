An Army officer has been murdered by an assault with a sharp object at Helbodagama area in Pussellawa.

Police states that this had been a result of argument between the officer and another person regarding some land.

The deceased had been a 52 year old Lance Corporal attached to the Digana Army Camp.

The suspect was arrested by the Pussellawa Police and is due to be produced before the Nawalapitiya Magistrate Court today (09).